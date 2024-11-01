Arunachal Pradesh Government Promotes APCS Officers to Administrative Grade

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The government of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday ordered promotion of several Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (selection grade) officers to APCS (administrative grade).

A notification issued by chief secretary Manish Kumar Gupta said that the promotion has been made on the basis of recommendation of the Departmental Promotion Committee held on October 25 last.

The officers who were promoted include, Charu Nili, Maman Padung, Sang Khandu, Jayanti Pertin, NK Namchoom, Ainstein Koyu, Mabi Taipodia, Rebecca Tayeng, Lui Shiba, Gamtum Padu, Dr Manjuli Komut, Sibo Passing, Rinchin Dorjee Thungon, Akan Regon, Habung Lampung and Taku Raju Tap.

Also Read: SBI Opens First Branch in Remote Lhou Village, Arunachal Pradesh

Also Watch: