Arunachal Pradesh Government seeks Details of Residents Missing in Nepal Flood

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday directed all deputy commissioners to submit details of residents from their districts who may have travelled to Nepal and gone missing following the devastating flash flood in the neighbouring country.

The move followed an urgent request from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which sought information on people who may have lost contact with their families after the disaster. Deputy commissioners were asked to collect and compile the names and contact details of such persons so that the information could be shared with the concerned authorities for further action and assistance.

The flash flood, triggered by a massive collapse of ice, rock and debris in the Himalayan region along the Nepal-Tibet border, caused widespread damage to homes, villages and infrastructure, with at least 157 people reported dead and more than 400 others missing.

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