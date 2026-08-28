Meghalaya government opens helpline to trace residents affected by Nepal flash floods

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has opened a helpline to trace residents of the State who may have been affected by the devastating flash flood and mudslide that struck the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26.

Family members, relatives, friends, travel agencies, tour operators and members of the public with information about any such person have been urged to contact the helpline at 6009924512. They can also reach the emergency numbers 112/1070 or CM Connect at 1971.

Callers have been requested to provide details such as the "name and age of the person, contact number, address in Meghalaya, last known location in Nepal, date/time of last communication and name and contact details of the family member/informant".

The helpline has been opened as authorities seek to ascertain the safety and whereabouts of Meghalaya residents who may have been in the affected region at the time of the flash flood and mudslide.

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