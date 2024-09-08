Arunachal Pradesh: Government Serves Notices to Employees, Gaon Burahs

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Several government employees and gaon burahs (village heads) in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh were served notices by the district administration for allegedly joining protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and supporting the anti-dam movement recently.

Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang earlier this week had served notices to several government employees and gaon burahs, asking them to show cause why they should not face disciplinary action for insubordination and misconduct under the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Under the CSC Rules, government employees are barred from going on strike or criticising policies of the government. Several anti-dam groups staged a protest rally in Dite Dime in the state’s Siang district on August 31, protesting against the proposed SUMP, a massive hydropower project to be executed by power giant National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

“The district administration served notices a few days ago to many government employees and gaon burahs for taking part in the protest against the project,” Lailang said. He, however, declined to reveal the number of notices served to government employees, saying that it was confidential. The state government and the NHPC are facing stiff opposition from local communities over the proposed dam, who cited that the dam would displace the indigenous population, besides, environmental degradation and gross violation of their rights.

Earlier, on August 30, the Upper Siang and Siang districts administrations directed government officials and gaon burahs not to take part in any demonstration, strike, or activities against government policies and programmes. Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) , which is spearheading the anti-dam movement, has criticised the administration’s move to serve notices to the employees.

SIFF president Gegong Jijong said the district administration should not blindly issue show cause notices to government employees, as they are also locals and have every reason to fight and protest for their rights. Reckoning that the show cause notices must have been issued for valid reasons, he said the government employees also have the right to protest, as their land, identity, and livelihood are at stake. Jijong maintained that the gaon burahs do not come under CCS rules, so they have every right to protest.

“They (gaon burahs) can’t sacrifice their rights, livelihood for Rs 15,000 honorarium per year,” Jijong added. The SUMP project will generate 12,500 MW of electricity and is seen by the government and the NHPC as a significant step towards enhancing the region’s infrastructure and economy. However, for the local Adi communities, the project is a threat to their land, environment, and way of life.

Also Read: IAS Manish Kumar Gupta Appointed As New Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)