Arunachal Pradesh Government Steps Up Security in Hospitals Following Seppa Attack

ITANAGAR: In the wake of the horrific hospital attack in Seppa, where a machete-wielding assailant slaughtered four people and left several others injured, the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken stern steps to ensure hospital safety.

Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday headed a high-level meeting to address the urgent need for a safer working environment for healthcare workers and patients across the state. The meeting, co-chaired by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Biyuram Wahge, was attended by senior officials, including Director General of Police Anand Mohan, Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, and Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ira Singhal.

In his address to the meeting, Home Minister Natung drew everyone's attention to the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing the need for a coordinated response between all the stakeholders so that safety is maintained for the health professionals and the patients.

He reaffirmed commitment by the government to taking immediate steps to strengthen security in hospitals in consonance with directives of the Supreme Court on the subject. Health Minister Wahge proposed the preparation of a comprehensive security plan for hospitals in coordination with the police department to regulate access points and monitor activities within the premises of hospitals.

Among the proposed measures, installing CCTV cameras in hospitals topped the list. These will be monitored in real time at police control rooms and dedicated data centers.

Biometric systems will also be implemented for recording the entry of medical staff, with mandatory uniforms, name tags, and visitor passes to enhance identification and accountability. To further strengthen the hospital grounds, boundary walls will be erected on each of the six general hospitals while a police booth will be introduced to expedite a quicker emergency response.

The meeting also covered more general security concerns, including weapon prohibition in public buildings. District Commissioners have been instructed to issue orders banning weapons, including local machetes (daos), in such premises.

Further, district SPs will be responsible for regular patrolling at peak hours to make vigilant the surrounding areas of hospitals. The private security agency engaged by the department will also be trained from the police, which will ensure that individual agencies will offer consistent standards of security.

To conclude the session, all attendees unitedly commit to provide a safe working atmosphere for healthcare professionals and safety of patients in the hospitals of Arunachal Pradesh.

Such measures have marked the decisive step by the government toward preventing such incidents in the future and once again hail its commitment toward turning hospitals into safe havens both for treatment and recuperation.