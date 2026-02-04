Trade deal with US signals India’s rising global influence: Arunachal CM Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the successful US-India trade agreement marks a defining moment for India's growing influence in global economic affairs, asserting that the country is now shaping international decisions with confidence and clarity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The successful US-India trade agreement reflects the growing strength of India's voice on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Khandu said in a post on X.

He described the agreement as far more than a commercial arrangement, calling it a symbol of trust and strategic partnership between the world's two largest democracies.

"This deal is not just about trade, it is about trust, strategic partnership, and India securing its rightful place in the world economy," Khandu said.

He added that the agreement opens wider doors for Indian businesses, strengthens opportunities for exporters, boosts investor confidence, and deepens ties between India and the United States.

Highlighting the broader significance of the outcome, the chief minister said the agreement underlines strong and decisive leadership, reflects India negotiating from a position of confidence, and keeps a clear focus on growth, jobs, and global competitiveness.

"India today is not just participating in global decisions; it is shaping them. That is the Modi era," he remarked.

In another social media post, Khandu pointed to India's improved access to the US market, noting that Indian exports now enjoy a tariff level of around 18 percent, lower than several competing economies facing much steeper duties.

"With tariffs at 18 percent, lower than many competing economies, Indian exporters gain a meaningful edge," he said, adding that this advantage strengthens jobs at home, boosts exports, and improves India's position in global supply chains.

Khandu said the outcome reflected the firm negotiating stance of Prime Minister Modi, noting that even US President Donald Trump had publicly acknowledged his tough negotiating approach. "This is a sign that India was neither pressured nor hurried into an uneven deal," he said.

