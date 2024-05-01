Arunachal Pradesh Governor ensures use of available technologies on the ground

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik on Tuesday called upon the officers and scientists of the Science and Technology along with Information Technology departments to ensure that technologies available in the state must be used on the ground.

Interacting with secretaries of Planning, Science and Technology along with Information Technology departments at Raj Bhavan, the governor emphasized that the data and information with the departments must be accessible to the farmers, construction agencies and other people in need.

Parnaik said that the state will benefit when the decision makers make informed decisions with the help of the scientific data in their planning and governance. He advised the officers to make it usable to all departments as use of scientific data will make any project permanent, sustainable and increase its longevity.

The governor stressed that the district offices must directly get information from the Science and Technology along with Information Technology departments in real time or near real time for their planning and execution.

For this, he said the district offices must automate their data, the state’s scientists and IT officers must be futuristic in thinking and their analysis and forewarn any challenges and disasters, while referring to roads in Anini and flash floods in Sikkim.

He suggested a data-based facility in the planning department for monitoring and analyzing. The governor said that with optimum use of scientific data, it will have a positive impact on agricultural products, enhance tourist footfalls and improve the monitoring system.

He also mentioned that monitoring is very important and critical for progress and prosperity of any state and today it is more important for Arunachal Pradesh as large numbers of infrastructure projects are in the pipeline.

Earlier, state Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) director Dr. H. Dutta, presented a PowerPoint presentation on the state Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Data Centre, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Survey and Management information systems (MIS), Arunachal Pradesh.

Science and Technology secretary Repo Ronya, Planning Secretary R.K. Sharma, IT secretary Anirudh Saran Singh, were present during the interaction among others.

