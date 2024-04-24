Ram Mandir is a symbol of faith, unity: Arunachal Governor K.T. Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K. T. Parnaik, who is on a two-day tour to Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday visited the Ram Mandir and paid obeisance at the temple and prayed for the peace, tranquility and progress of the state and well-being of all.

The governor said that Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not just a temple, but a symbol of faith, unity, and cultural heritage.

He urged upon the people to visit the Mandir as it is a testimony to the enduring spirit of the Hindu community and their unwavering devotion to Lord Ram.

Parnaik said that Lord Ram is the embodiment of righteousness, devotion, and sacrifice and is renowned for his courage, loyalty and devotion. Lord Ram is a symbol of perseverance and justice and a role model of perfection in every human being, he added.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a grand temple built in the Nagara style of temple architecture, characterized by its towering spires or shikharas. The temple is built using pink sandstone and is spread across an area of 2.77 acres. The temple is surrounded by a large courtyard and has several smaller shrines dedicated to other Hindu deities. The most striking feature of the temple is the giant Shaligram stone, a black stone believed to represent Lord Ram and brought from the Gandaki River in Nepal, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

