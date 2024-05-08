Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik appeals youth to voluntarily join Indian Red Cross Society

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday extended his good wishes to the people of the State, particularly the Red Cross volunteers on the occasion of World Red Cross Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sir Jean Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross movement.

He expressed his hope that the occasion will instill renewed zeal and passion among the altruistic volunteers and will motivate the youth of the state to become Red Cross members.

In his message, the governor said that the International Red Cross movement started by Jean Henry Dunant and Red Crescent Movement are the world’s largest humanitarian network working to save lives, build community resilience, strengthen local crisis support systems and prevent human suffering around the world. It endeavours to protect life and health and to ensure respect for human beings, Parnaik said.

The governor said that as the President of Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh state branch, he is proud that the Arunachali Red Cross Society volunteers have taken initiatives of helping people, including organising blood donation camps.

“I am sanguine that our Red Cross volunteers will continue to render yeoman service to the needy and less privileged ones of the society at the time of need and emergencies,” he said. On this World Red Cross Day, I appeal to all my beloved sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh to voluntarily join Indian Red Cross Society and render your valuable service to the society, the governor said in his message.

Also Read: Create natural disaster awareness, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik to Indian Red Cross Society (sentinelassam.com)