Create natural disaster awareness, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik to Indian Red Cross Society

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Interacting with the representatives of Indian Red Cross Society, Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IRCSAPSB) at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik on Friday urged upon the volunteers to uphold the noble ideals of the Red Cross.

The governor advised the IRCSAPSB members to involve more youth in the organization so that aid to victims of natural disasters, comfort to those experiencing personal crises, or timely deliverance of lifesaving assistance to communities in need can be achieved. He also suggested them to create awareness on first aid, natural disasters and its precautions, health and sanitation and importance of blood donation.

Earlier, IRCSAPSB joint secretary Tame Anuk briefed the governor about the programmes and initiatives of the state branch, an official communiqué informed.

