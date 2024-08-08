Arunachal Pradesh: Governor K T Parnaik to inaugurate education conclave today

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik will inaugurate the three-day education conclave on Thursday. Aimed at enhancing the education system in the Northeastern State, the conclave, themed ‘Shikshit Arunachal - Viksit Arunachal’, will see the participation of all stakeholders, including policymakers to provide quality education for every child in the state.

It will also highlight the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat), the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI Schools) and innovative digital initiatives. With the State setting an exceptional example by taking all stakeholders into account, discussing pertinent issues, and arriving at key resolutions and recommendations, this approach ensures that the diverse perspectives and expertise of participants are harnessed to create a more dynamic and effective educational environment. The event underscores the importance of collaboration and shared vision in driving educational excellence, reinforcing the state’s commitment to its children’s future. Deputy Commissioners, deputy directors of school education and heads of educational institutes would be participating among others.

Also Read: Work for holistic and inclusive development: Arunachal Governor K. T. Parnaik to MLAs (sentinelassam.com)