Work for holistic and inclusive development: Arunachal Governor K. T. Parnaik to MLAs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K. T. Parnaik called upon the newly elected MLAs on Saturday to faithfully and tirelessly work for the holistic and inclusive development of every citizen of the state.

Addressing the members of the Legislative Assembly, Parnaik emphasized that efforts must focus on inclusive development, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“It is your duty to ensure the well-being of our citizens and to create opportunities for all, irrespective of their socio-economic background,” he said.

The mandate given by the people reflects a clear desire for continued development, policy stability, and good governance. ‘Team Arunachal’, working under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been able to significantly transform the developmental journey of the state, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress in all sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, women empowerment, sports, agriculture, and digital governance in the past few years, the governor pointed out.

“Our state has achieved tremendous progress under the previous government, having made substantial contributions towards Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, directly touching lives of close to 2.5 lakh citizens across 2,108 Gram Panchayats. I am sure we will be able to maintain this momentum in coming years too,” he added.

Parnaik urged upon the members to focus on ‘embedded systems of development’, to ensure good quality of design, aesthetics, utility, and sustenance, by maintaining highest standards of probity, transparency and accountability in all projects.

“Clean and dynamic governance will be the harbinger of equitable social welfare, health, education, and above all a state of ‘gross state happiness’. I am sure that a ‘vision document’ for the state enumerating broader goals and the principles to achieve them will prove an invaluable guide for continued progress of our beloved state,” he said.

He said the Team Arunachal and all the stakeholders should identify and implement the next stage reforms in administration and governance that forms an integral part of both the mandate and aspirations of people. These reforms will be geared towards enhancing both the ease of living and improving the quality of life of every person.

While highlighting the developmental initiatives carried out by the previous governments in the last ten years, the governor said that the government has not lost sight of the ideals of Antyodaya, the concern for the well-being of the last man in the queue.

“I am proud that on the first day of my new government assuming charge, the first file signed by Khandu is for approving the allocation of Rs. 100 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) benefitting about 80,000 widows, elderly, and divyangs,” he said.

Arunachal’s compassionate and citizen centric governance model is dedicated to ensuring - dignity and enhancing the quality of life for the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society. This also marks a fitting tribute to the ideals of Antyodaya espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

“My government has also identified 24 citizen-centric decisions in the first meeting of the Cabinet, which will take shape in the next 100 days,” he added.

Pointing out that public service requires sacrifice, dedication and commitment, the governor exuded confidence that the new MLAs would faithfully and tirelessly undertake the immense responsibility.

“Let us strive to build a prosperous and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh, where every citizen can achieve their full potential,” he appealed to all the state assembly members.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Governor K.T. Parnaik orders dissolution of legislative Assembly (sentinelassam.com)