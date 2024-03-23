Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik appeals to people to participate in the 'Earth Hour' initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik has appealed to the people of the state to be part of 'Earth Hour', a very vital endeavour of the 'World Wide Fund for Nature'.

Earth Hour encourages people to take concrete actions to reduce their carbon footprint and advocate for policies that support renewable energy, energy efficiency, and conservation efforts, the governor said in a message here on Friday.

"It empowers individuals and communities to contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change," he said.

The governor called for innovation and creativity in finding sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

He urged every concerned citizen to promote the development and adoption of clean technologies, green practices, and eco-friendly lifestyles that can help build a more resilient and sustainable future for the planet.

