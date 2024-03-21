Language is binding force of a nation: Arunachal Governor KT Parnaik

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Governor KT Parnaik has said that language is the binding force that binds the culture, traditions, and heritage of a nation. Speaking during the inaugural session of a daylong conference on Indian languages at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) at Rono Hills near here on Wednesday, Parnaik said that in the socio-economic and cultural progress of India, the role of Indian languages is crucial as it binds society and culture.

“It is the medium of unity and integrity for the nation, and diversity in languages is the symbol of strength and prosperity,” he said.

The governor emphasised that youth must be motivated and encouraged to use their mother tongue. “Family interactions and community meetings must be conducted using indigenous dialects and languages so that they propagate from generation to generation,” Parnaik said. “When a language dies out, future generations lose a vital part of the culture that is necessary to completely understand it,” he said. Praising the participants and organisations for taking up the cause of preserving and promoting Indian languages, the governor expressed hope that the initiative will go a long way in the preservation and promotion of Indian languages.

He said that through the conference, the various local dialects of Arunachal Pradesh will be introduced to the people of other parts of the country, which in turn will ensure that local dialects are not extinct.

