Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik extends May Day Greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik on Tuesday extended his good wishes to the people of the state in general and to the worker brethren in particular on the International Labour Day.

He expressed his hope that the occasion will instill renewed zeal and enthusiasm amongst the members of the workforce in playing their vital role towards the rapid development of the state.

In his message to the public, the governor stated that workers are the driving force of a nation. He believes they play a big role in the country's forward march. In the ever-demanding environment of today, it is our responsibility to prepare our workforce for the contemporary and anticipated challenges.

“Let us commit to fostering an environment where innovation succeeds and opportunity thrives,” he said. May this momentous occasion evoke our commitment towards the state and its people, added the governor in his public message.

