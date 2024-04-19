Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant K. T. Parnaik urges people to cast vote

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General Retired K. T. Parnaik appealed to the electorates of the state to exercise their franchise in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state on Friday.

In a message the governor said that the election process is a festival for all and celebrating the festival is the moral, social and practical duty of every citizen.

“It is necessary that we all go to our polling booth on the day of voting and exercise our precious franchise,” he emphasized.

Parnaik said that India is the largest democracy in the world and all Indians are proud of it.

The democratic foundation of our nation is based on elections and we all Indian citizens have the constitutional right to choose our leaders through voting, he said.

The governor also appealed to all the officials involved in the democratic process to work with dedication, impartiality, transparency, accountability and devotion to duty, a Raj Bhawan communiqué informed.

