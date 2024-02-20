Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik Honours Mothers of Sportspersons

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Monday participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations organized by the Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh. The governor conferred Jija Mata Puraskar, dedicated in honour of Jija Mata, the mother of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, to the mothers of games and sports achievers.

Like Jija Mata, who guided her son, Shivaji to rule his empire with just, good governance, inclusive of all sections of society with responsibility, every mother has a vital role in bringing up a good and capable citizen, Parnaik said. Congratulating the mothers of sportspersons, he praised the Kreeda Bharati for its dedicated efforts to promote sports and athletes.

“A strong sporting nation is a healthy and vibrant nation,” he said, adding Khelo India is a step in the right direction to make India a sporting nation.

To realize the vision of sporting state, the State government is focusing on talent scouting, creating sports infrastructure, encouraging sports in schools and colleges, establishing coaching centres and training coaches, he said.

Exhorting the youth of the state to go for games and sports, Parnaik said, sports means imbibing leadership, appreciating team work, inculcating positive bonds and creating future leaders who are mentally agile, physically fit and morally strong. The youth of the state are capable and with little focus and effort, he said they can make a career out of games and sports.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated mothers of ten sportspersons. All India Kreeda Bharati joint secretary and resource person of the celebration Madhumay Nath, Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh president and general secretary Takam Tatung and B Tanchi Dollee, Kreeda Bharati NE coordinator Manoj Kumar Mohanty, former MLA Kipa Babu and host of invitees attended the event.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik extends Tamla Du, Ali-Aye Ligang greetings