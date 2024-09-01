Arunachal Pradesh: Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik Greets People on Solung Eve

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Solung. He expressed his hope that the festival of the Adi community will continue to showcase the cultural richness of the northeastern state.

In his message, Parnaik said that the Solung Festival is a vibrant representation of the Adi community’s socio-cultural and religious life. Celebrated with traditional joy and enthusiasm since time immemorial, the festival is primarily dedicated to appeasing their deities, seeking blessings for abundant crops, the well-being of domestic animals, and the overall peace, prosperity, and happiness of the people.

“The Solung celebration preserves the community’s ancient traditions and plays a crucial role in passing these values to the younger generation, fostering awareness and empathy for universal human connections. Moreover, this festival strengthens the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. I am confident that our Adi elders will continue to inspire the younger generations to uphold these admirable traditions within their community,” he said.

On this auspicious occasion, I offer my prayers to ‘Kine Nane’, the Goddess of crops and prosperity, ‘Dadi Bote’, the God of the Animal kingdom, ‘Doying-Bote’, the God of Wisdom and all other benevolent deities to shower their blessings to the entire mankind and herald a long period of peace, progress and prosperity for one and all, the Governor added in his message.

