‘Create New Work Culture Adhering to Values, Ethics, and Morals’, : Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged upon the students’ community to create a new work culture that will adhere to values, ethics, and morals, in a world that is besieged with several conflicts and concerns. Addressing the 3rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University at Ziro in the Lower Subansiri district of the state, he said that the choices the students make will shape not only their career but also the broader community.

“Your decisions should always be guided by a commitment to the greater good, ensuring that your work contributes positively to society,” he advised.

Parnaik advised the graduates and postgraduates to make sure that they carry a ‘Rootedness and Pride’ in India and its rich, diverse, ancient, and modern culture, knowledge system, and traditions. He said that these values have instilled in them a deep-rooted pride in being Indian not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development, and global wellbeing, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.

While sharing a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that every university has a significant role in developing character through education, he said the university must strive to achieve global benchmarking, given the vastness and diversity of the global village we live in today.

He advised the members of the faculty, Heads of Department, and Directors of the Institute to maintain their endeavour in delivering to the noble cause and continue to refine and hone their skills in producing good citizens endowed with professional excellence.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress. It empowers individuals to reach their fullest potential and equips them with the tools to tackle the myriad challenges of the modern world,” he said and reminded the people of the New Education Policy prepared under the guidance of the Prime Minister through years of untiring work and efforts of two national committees, which weaves a comprehensive futuristic vision and highlights the need for full equity and inclusion as the foundation of all educational decisions to ensure that all students can thrive in the education system. The governor said that convocation ceremonies are the celebration of dreams realized, a testament to the hard work and dedication of the graduates and postgraduates. It is also celebrating the spirit of excellence and the pursuit of knowledge that defines a great institution.

Parnaik congratulated the graduates and post-graduates who received their degrees and said that they had achieved a significant milestone, and the future holds limitless possibilities.

He said that they must remember the values of integrity and ethical leadership. As future educated leaders in their chosen sphere of profession, they will have tremendous opportunities for their growth and progression.

Sharing his observation of the challenges of the local people during his tours to remote border villages of the state, Parnaik said that as graduates and post-graduates, they have a role to play in shaping the future of the state.

“Your skills and expertise are vital in addressing local needs, whether it is in improving healthcare delivery, advancing technological infrastructure, or contributing to sustainable development,” he added. The governor, on the occasion, also released four books.

