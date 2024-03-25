Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik extends Holi Greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Sunday extended his heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Holi.

He expressed hope that the 'Festival of Colours' will usher in new hope for a brighter future for all.

In his message, Parnaik said that Holi marks the arrival of spring, a season when Mother Nature manifests its beauty and grandeur in a colourful splash all around, rekindling the verve and zest for life.

"Symbolically, it stands for the start of a new life of spiritual wisdom and devotion. Mythologies of Holi inspire us to believe in the virtue of being truthful and honest and also to fight against the evil forces. People of all folds participate in this joyous and colourful festival, which strengthens the secular fabric of the nation," he said. May this year's Holi bring warmth and reinforce our social bonding, the governor added in his message.

