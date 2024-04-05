Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik Extends Mopin Greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik extended his sincere greetings to the people of the state on the festive occasion of Mopin Festival of the Galo community on Thursday. He expressed hope that the festivity will promote peace and communal harmony among all tribes of the state.

In his message, Parnaik said that Mopin is one of the most popular festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the vibrant cultural legacy of the state. “Like numerous other native celebrations in the state, it has deep roots in agricultural traditions. Devoted to the Goddess of prosperity, Mopin serves as a communal prayer for abundance and fruitful harvests. I am sanguine that this festivity will bring forth prosperity and bountiful yields to our society,” he said. “On this joyous occasion, I join my Galo brethren in offering our prayers to Anyi Pinku Pinte to bestow each one of us with her choicest blessings,” the Governor added in his message.

