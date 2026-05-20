Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik Calls for MSME Growth to Boost Socio-Economic Development

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday stressed the need for greater augmentation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, saying the sector can emerge as a strong pillar of the state's socio-economic development.

During an interaction with Santanu Srivastava, Managing Director and CEO of Ishan International in New Delhi, the governor highlighted the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh for entrepreneurship and local enterprise development owing to its rich natural resources, tribal crafts, organic farming potential, forest produce, tourism opportunities and unique cultural heritage.

Parnaik said MSMEs can create sustainable livelihood opportunities for youths, women, artisans, farmers and self-help groups across the state, an official statement said here.

He observed that sectors such as food processing, bamboo and cane products, handloom and handicrafts, eco-tourism, horticulture, herbal products, organic agriculture and small-scale manufacturing hold tremendous promise for Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik added that MSMEs can strengthen self-reliance, reduce unemployment and discourage migration of youths to cities in search of jobs.

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