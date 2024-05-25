Arunachal Pradesh Governor Parnaik mourns former APPSC chairman Nabam Atum’s demise

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik on Friday condoled the demise of the former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman Nabam Atum. Atum passed away on Thursday at his Doimukh residence, following a prolonged illness. He was 76.

The governor in a statement, said that the passing away of Atum, who also immensely contributed to the resurgence of indigenous culture and traditions as member of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) and Arunachal Vikas Parishad, is a great loss to the people of the state.

Joining the people of the state, the governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Born to late Nabam Epo and late Nabam Yeni in 1948 at Periapu village under Toru circle in Papum Pare district, Atum joined government service as inspector of economics and statistics in 1977 and then served as district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) from 1979 to 1984 before giving up his job to focus on social work.

He served as member and chairman of the APPSC from 1994 to 2004. He also served various socio-cultural organizations in different capacities including, president and advisor of the IFCSAP, chief advisor of Nyishi Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society (NIFCS), founder member of Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, etc.

A recipient of ONE India Award of 'My Home India', presented by then Gujarat Chief Minister and now PM Narendra Modi in 2012 and IFCSAP Ratna Award in 2016, Atum also held the position of member of the Governing Body of North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), and Chairman of state Indigenous Affairs department.

Also Read: Strong defence a must for rising India: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik

Also Watch: