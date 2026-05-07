Arunachal Pradesh Govt Hikes DA, DR to 60% of Basic Pay for Employees and Pensioners from January 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday enhanced the Dearness Allowance (DA) for serving employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners by 2 per cent, raising the existing rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension, with retrospective effect from January 1 this year.

The decision, approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, follows the Centre's office memoranda issued on April 22 and April 24, 2026 regarding enhancement of DA and DR for central government employees and pensioners.

The enhanced DA will apply to All India Service officers serving under the Arunachal Pradesh government, central government employees on deputation to the state, and all regular state government employees.

Similarly, the enhanced DR will benefit all pensioners and family pensioners in the state.

According to official estimates, around 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners will benefit from the revision. The annual financial implication of the enhancement has been estimated at Rs 100.54 crore, including Rs 83.31 crore towards DA and Rs 17.24 crore towards DR.

Arrears for the period from January to April 2026 will be paid in cash, involving an additional expenditure of Rs 33.51 crore. The revised DA and DR from May 2026 onwards will be paid along with the monthly salary and pension.

The total financial implication, including arrears, is estimated at Rs 117.30 crore.

Congratulating the employees, Khandu expressed hope that government staff would continue to work with dedication for the welfare of the people and ensure that benefits reach the 'last man in the queue'.

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