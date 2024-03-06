Arunachal Pradesh: Guv Meets 3 Corps GOC Amid Border Policy Changes

ITANAGAR: Lieutenant General HS Sahi, the General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, visited Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to meet with Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.
They discussed the security situation in Eastern Arunachal, focusing on national security, the discontinuation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, and the Vibrant Border Village programs.
The Governor praised the readiness and enthusiasm of the 3 Corps troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence in their security vigilance and commended their determination to maintain peace and tranquility on the LAC.
The Governor, who recently visited the eastern districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, discussed his concerns regarding law and order with the Corps Commander. He recommended increased vigilance, especially considering the upcoming general and state elections in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Governor encouraged the GOC, 3 Corps, to play an active role in the Vibrant Border Village program, emphasizing its dual benefits for local indigenous communities and the armed forces.
He also requested the Corps Commander to instruct their formations and units to organize pre-recruitment camps for local youths.
The Corps Commander confirmed that there is excellent coordination between civil and military authorities in all districts.
Earlier in February, Arunachal Pradesh police arrested six Myanmarese nationals from a village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district while they illegally entered India to collect wild mushrooms.
They were arrested from Yasong Village under Walong Circle in the district, Anjaw Superintendent of Police (SP) Rike Kamsi informed.
The SP added that Indian currency worth Rs 68,000, six kg of wild mushrooms, and utensils were seized from their possession.
The arrested nationals were identified as Ah Sisa J, Ah Khisa J, Ah Disa, Kin Be Ngwazah, Phonram Namka, and Ajdli J, the SP said. The civil war in the neighboring country in recent years has forced Myanmar nationals to take refuge in various North Eastern states, including Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.
