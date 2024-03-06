Arunachal Pradesh: Guv Meets 3 Corps GOC Amid Border Policy Changes

ITANAGAR: Lieutenant General HS Sahi, the General Officer Commanding 3 Corps, visited Raj Bhavan in Itanagar to meet with Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (Retd.), the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

They discussed the security situation in Eastern Arunachal, focusing on national security, the discontinuation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, and the Vibrant Border Village programs.

The Governor praised the readiness and enthusiasm of the 3 Corps troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence in their security vigilance and commended their determination to maintain peace and tranquility on the LAC.