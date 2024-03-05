New Delhi: Jaishankar Expresses Concern Over Manipur Violence, Emphasizes Connectivity for Northeast Development

NEW DELHI: S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, recently voiced his concern about rising aggression in Manipur while he was visiting South Korea. He spoke to India's community there. To him, the situation is "very saddening." A community member asked him about Manipur. He then spoke about the unfortunate events in Manipur.
Many communities are living closely together in this northeastern state. This is causing a lot of conflict. He sent wishes from everyone in India, hoping that peace would come back to Manipur. Law and order, he said, need to be restored. He also said that this is not what people want for India or its northeastern region.
The main reason for the conflict in Manipur is fighting between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, 2023. This resulted in 219 people dying. The fighting started from protests against the Meitei's demand to be a Scheduled Tribe. The dynamic between the Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and the tribes in the hills, like the Nagas and Kukis, is complicated.
The minister also suggested that the unease in Manipur is partly due to Myanmar's open border. He talked about stopping a system that let people travel 16 km without any documents. Also, he hinted that the border rules may become stricter.
Also, the minister noticed a lot of progress in the northeastern region in the past ten years. "Look East" and "Act East" are no longer just chatter. Projects are making them real. He said connectivity with Bangladesh has increased. And it may also increase with Bhutan. Jaishankar also talked about a major decision India made. It started working on semiconductor manufacturing projects. One of them is in Assam. This is a big step for the region, he said.
Jaishankar highlighted its useful role as a bridge. He focused on its cultural and physical links. He drew attention to the benefits of different connections like railways, roads, and waterways that spur economic boom in the area.
In his talk, he also touched on India's drive to boost ties with nearby nations. He presented the northeast as a crucial participant in India's diplomatic plans and growth schemes.
