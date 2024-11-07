Arunachal Pradesh: Health Infra Gets Big Boost, 3 More Medical Colleges To Be Established

ITANAGAR: In a significant announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that three new medical colleges will be established in the border state in the coming years, aiming to boost its healthcare and medical educational infrastructure.
CM Khandu shared proposals to set up a second medical college in Pasighat, followed by another in Namsai under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model while delivering a speech at an induction ceremony at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.
Additionally, a new medical college will also be set up in the West Kameng-Tawang region.
This year, the number of MBBS seats at TRIHMS has been increased from 50 to 100, a long-standing goal for the state government since the college’s inception.
85 seats are reserved for Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) students out of 100 seats, a notable rise from the previous 30, enabling more local youths to pursue a career in medicine.
The Arunachal CM has further informed that the state government has approved the introduction of postgraduate (MD/MS) courses in 12 specialities, along with a super-speciality course (DM in cardiology.
A new 500-bed super-speciality block is also in the pipeline, with central government assistance to facilitate this expansion.
With this, the state of Arunachal Pradesh is set to make major progress in medical education, healthcare infrastructure, and the well-being of its citizens with these key developments.
