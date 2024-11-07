Arunachal Pradesh: Health Infra Gets Big Boost, 3 More Medical Colleges To Be Established

ITANAGAR: In a significant announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that three new medical colleges will be established in the border state in the coming years, aiming to boost its healthcare and medical educational infrastructure.

CM Khandu shared proposals to set up a second medical college in Pasighat, followed by another in Namsai under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model while delivering a speech at an induction ceremony at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

Additionally, a new medical college will also be set up in the West Kameng-Tawang region.