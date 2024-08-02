Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge meets Union Ministry Officials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Thursday met senior officials of the union health and family welfare ministry in New Delhi and discussed several issues pertaining to the health sector in the state.

The minister was accompanied by state health commissioner, NHM mission director, Director Medical Education and other officials from the department, union health secretary Apurva Chandra and additional secretary Aradhana Patnaik at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital.

During the meeting, Wahge discussed with them how the central assistance to the state's health department could be enhanced and work together on new proposals and schemes to enhance the primary & tertiary healthcare scenario in Arunachal Pradesh, officials informed.

Taking to social media Wahge said, “Our goal is to minimize the need for people to travel outside the state for major medical treatments and ensure that they can receive comprehensive care within #Arunachal itself. PMO India Commissioner Health, Mission Director NHM, and Director Medical Education, and other officials from Health Department Narendra Modi J P Nadda, Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein.”

