Arunachal Pradesh health police on high alert with increase in stray dog bites

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: With alarming rise in dog bite incidents in Arunachal Pradesh, the health authority has taken all precautionary measures to prevent occurrence of rabies cases in the state.

The northeastern state this year reported four suspected rabies deaths.

State Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr. Riken Rina on Friday convened a meeting with various officers at his office to assess the status and preparedness of the health and family welfare department in response to rising dog bite incidents in the state.

Rabies has been a notable disease in the state since February 14, 2022 and all healthcare providers are mandated to report every suspected case to higher authorities, a senior health official informed.

During the meeting, it was reaffirmed that the intra-dermal (ID) route of rabies vaccination and the administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) to non-vaccinated category III bite cases must be prescribed by all doctors in the state.

In response to the increased animal bite cases, the health department has initiated procurement of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and RIG, Dr. Lobsang Jampa, the State nodal officer of the National Rabies Control Program (NRCP) told. As of May 15, 496 vials of ARV and 50 vials of RIG have been supplied to the anti-rabies clinic at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS). An additional 100 vials of ARV are currently being procured, Dr. Jampa informed.

Training of trainers (ToT) for ID vaccination and RIG administration was completed across all districts on March 8 this year, under the guidance of Dr Omesh Bharati, a pioneer in rabies prevention in India.

Currently, over 97 percent of animal bite cases in the state receive post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). The four suspected rabies deaths reported in 2024 occurred in cases where individuals did not seek medical attention and therefore did not receive PEP, Dr Jampa informed and added that the department has investigated all suspected rabies cases, ensuring necessary prophylaxis and action have been taken.

It is advised that the citizens should take PEPs seriously, even if it is a minor scratch and reportr it to the nearest health facility to get the anti-rabies vaccination. Improper sanitation and unwanted garbage accumulation has led to the rise of stray dogs across Arunachal.

There are currently three model anti-rabies clinics in the state including the one at TRIHMS, one each at Baken Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat and Gyati Taga General Hospital at Ziro, offering free vaccination services.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. R. Krishnan, OSD to the DHS, additional state nodal officer of NRCP Dr. D. Taipodia, Consultant for NRCP Dr. B. Riram, and veterinary consultant for NRCP Dr. M. Mallo, among others.

