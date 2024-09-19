Arunachal Pradesh: Hoolock Gibbon Conservation Awareness Program Conducted

Itanagar: The Primate Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak, a scientific and industrial research organisation, in collaboration with the Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority and the Arcus Foundation, is conducting an education and awareness programme on Hoolock Gibbon, in the fringe areas of Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The first of its kind initiative in the northeastern state, which began on August 22 at Upper Primary School Miao, has since reached 17 schools ranging from upper primary to higher secondary levels within the Miao subdivision of the district.

The program primarily targets students from the fringe areas of the tiger reserve, aiming to create a community of motivated students who can contribute to future gibbon conservation efforts.

The sessions during the events included lectures supported by PowerPoint presentations, documentary video screenings, photographs, interactive discussions, and distribution of study materials such as books, posters, and stickers.

Namdapha Tiger Reserve director V K Jawal expressed his gratitude to Aaranyak for organising the school-based initiative, which, he said, serves the greater purpose of Hoolock gibbon conservation in the state.

He also highlighted that the Hoolock gibbon is the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh; it is the responsibility of all citizens to protect and conserve this endangered species.

Jawal noted that the school program indirectly contributes to tiger conservation as well.

Senior primatologist from Aaranyak and head of its primate research and conservation division, Dr. Dilip Chetry, emphasized that the Western Hoolock Gibbon is the only ape species found in India and is genetically very close to humans.

He added that the endangered, arboreal, frugivorous primate, found in the seven northeastern states of India, is restricted to areas south of the Brahmaputra-Dibang river system.

The Namdapha Tiger Reserve, spanning 2,220 sq km, is a crucial habitat for the gibbons.

Dr. Chetry stressed that habitat loss, fragmentation, and hunting are the major threats to the Hoolock Gibbon across its distribution range.

He said that the education program would boost efforts to conserve not only the Hoolock Gibbon but also the overall biodiversity of Namdapha Tiger Reserve and adjoining area.

Dr. Chetry added that the programme will cover most of Changlang district in the near future.

