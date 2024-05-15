Arunachal Pradesh: Illegal appointments revoked for the post of WC staff

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The state government has revoked the illegal appointment of 20 individuals for the post of WC staff in the department of PHE&WS, under Miao Circle, Changlang district on Tuesday.

The Secretary, PHE&WSD, stated that the 20 individuals to the post of WC was examined and found that the appointments were made in violation of the laid down procedures as well as without any sanctioned post, in an order issued on Tuesday. Hence, the state government has approved for the cancellation of the illegally appointed WC staff under Miao circle, Changlang district.

The Secretary also directed the PHE&WS, Superintending Engineer (SE), to immediately issue formal orders for cancellation of the appointments of 20 WC staff under Miao circle.

Responding to the cancellation of 20 illegally appointed staffs, the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering Water Supply Department Workers Union (AAPPHEWSDU) President, Tadar Dowa expressed contentment.

Dowa told reporters that the union has submitted names of 25 illegal appointees to the Arunachal state government. Among which 20 have been issued for cancellation and the departmental enquiry for the rest is on process according to the Secretary.

He also informed that a complaint has been filed in the SIC by the Union to arrest the officials involved in illegal appointment. He has appealed to the SIC to initiate immediate investigation to held the corrupt officials involved in the illegal job appointment scam under the PHE&WS Department.

Besides, he also acknowledged the support by the state government, public, students’ organization, and labour Union to make it successfully against the fight to corruption.

Earlier, the Union had served 7 days ultimatum to the state government to revoke the appointment, and threatened for democratic movement following the failure. However, the state government assured to respond to their demands and appealed them to refrain from and kind of agitation.

Also Read: Construction agency asked to speed up work on NH package in Arunachal Pradesh (sentinelassam.com)