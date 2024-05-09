Construction agency asked to speed up work on NH package in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta has expressed her disappointment over the slow progress of the work on the Pappu Nallah-Nirjuli stretch of NH-415 under Package-B and urged the construction agency to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated time.

The DC gave this directive while inspecting the highway work from Pappu Nallah to Nirjuli along with Highway officials including, executive engineer Tadu Takhe and representatives of T K Engineering and Consortium Pvt Ltd (TKECPL) and others.

Taking stock of the ‘deplorable’ condition of the road, she urged the TKECPL to speed up and complete the work as the slow progress of the work is causing inconvenience to the commuters.

When the TKECPL representatives assured that the balance work on the highway from Pappu Nallah to Jollang tri-junction will begin from May 8, the DC warned that there should not be any compromise on the quality of work and that the work should be completed expeditiously.

They informed the DC that the work on the flyover and the service road is in progress. The DC asked them to fill up the digging around piers of flyover for making the road smooth and motorable for the commuters.

The DC also informed that teams would be constituted to monitor the work progress on the highway. Team 1 will monitor the work on the bitumen concrete layer from Nirjuli to Mithun Gate and from Pappu Nallah-Jollang tri-junction to the opposite side of Niba Hospital.

Team 2 will monitor work on potholes from Yupia tri-junction to Mithun Gate, while Team 3 will fill up digging around piers of flyover for making the road smooth and motorable for the commuters, and Team 4 will look after the work on service road.

Shweta also directed them to ensure that the potholes are filled up regularly to avoid inconvenience to the public, while informing that she will personally monitor the work progress along with EAC and CO, Naharlagun.

The DC also took stock of the work on Lagun bridge and urged all the stakeholders to give their best in carrying out their responsibilities despite the arrival of the monsoon season.

TKECPL Project Manager Mohan Bora was also instructed to create a detailed plan to implement the aforementioned decisions in a timely manner so as to resolve the issue of traffic congestion across the Naharlagun-Nirjuli stretch.

Additionally, the road quality across the Yupia tri-junction till Mithun Gate should be improved to make rides through the stretch more comfortable. The work on the 11-km road stretch under Package-B had started in December 2021 after the project work was awarded to Odisha-based construction company M/s Woodhill Shivam (JV), which later subleted to TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd. The total cost of the project is Rs 426.88 crore.

