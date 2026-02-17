Arunachal Pradesh: INC launches national talent hunt in state

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The media department of the AICC on Monday launched a national talent hunt programme in Arunachal Pradesh to identify and groom young leaders as spokespersons, policy researchers and publicity coordinators to strengthen democratic communication and political engagement in the state.

The party's national spokesperson and in-charge of the national talent hunt for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Dolly Sharma, inaugurated the programme. Addressing the event, Sharma highlighted the importance of nurturing young talent capable of shaping public discourse and presenting fact-based narratives.

She underscored the crucial role of spokespersons, policy researchers and publicity coordinators in communicating public issues effectively and responsibly.

"The Congress party is committed to nurturing young talent who can articulate the concerns of the people with clarity, courage and constitutional values. This talent hunt is a platform for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to rise, lead and represent," she said.

Sharma added that the initiative aims to identify capable individuals and prepare them for responsibilities at both the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and AICC levels, providing exposure at state and national platforms.

