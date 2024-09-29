Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Organized Blood Donation Camp in East Siang District

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Army stationed at Sigar Military Station in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh commemorated ‘Gunners Day’ in coordination with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH), by organizing a blood donation camp on Saturday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 150 Indian Army personnel and 60 villagers under Mebo sub-division.

During the camp, 65 units of blood were collected from donors after thorough medical screening and examination of other medical parameters.

At the culmination of the event, the volunteers took an oath to continue supporting such a noble cause in the future. This drive not only replenished blood stocks but also fostered a spirit of community welfare and goodwill amongst participants. On the occasion, the Indian army reaffirmed its commitment to the larger responsibilities towards nation building.

