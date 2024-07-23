Arunachal Pradesh: Indigenous faith bodies endorse inclusion of indigenous education in state policy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a ‘historic’ move, five major indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh - Nyishi, Adi, Galo, Apatani, and Tagin have unanimously decided to support ‘the proposal to include Gurukul-based model of indigenous education as pioneered by DPCCT, as an integral part of the Arunachal Pradesh State Education Policy’.

The decision was arrived at when the representatives from indigenous faith organizations and community based organizations of the five major indigenous communities met together here on Sunday for a crucial discussion on education policy, and in supporting the existing Gurukuls of the respective communities.

“This significant development highlights the communities’ collective desire to preserve their rich cultural heritage and traditions by integrating them into the formal education system,” stated a release from the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust (DPCCT), which organized the meeting.

Impressed with the Gurukul model, the organizations also resolved to actively engage with the existing Gurukuls through financial and material support, and participation in the formulation of ‘indigenous curriculum’, it said.

The Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust played a pivotal role in facilitating this discussion and achieving consensus. The Trust remains dedicated to promoting and protecting the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous communities.

The meeting was graced by the presence of various dignitaries, including Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, who is also the chairman of the Donyi Polo Khumko Construction Committee, Pasighat.

The meeting was chaired by DPCCT chairman Katung Wahge, and conducted by its secretary Pai Dawe. Key representatives from indigenous faith organizations and the SMC representatives from each of the Gurukuls were also in attendance.

