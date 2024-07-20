Three important government bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Three important government bills were introduced on the first day of the Budget session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which began on Friday. Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, in order to curb irregularities and use of unfair means in public examinations.

The bill is aimed at providing effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of leakages of question papers and use of unfair means in public examinations for the purpose of recruitment to any post under the state government (including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards or corporations and other authorities) and to provide for special court for the trial of such offences and for matters connected therewith.

According to the Bill any offences will be cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable and any person resorting to unfair means and offences, would be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years which may extend to five years and with fine up to Rs one crore. In case of default of payment of fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment shall be imposed, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The new law will work as a deterrent against unfair means in public examination authority and also against the examinees and criminal mastermind who resort to such tactics, the statement of the Bill reads.

A provision dealing with designation of special court for speedy trial of such offences has also been provided in the Bill, it added.

Law, Legislative and Justice Minister Kento Jini introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill to amend the state acts to substitute the words ‘the Indian Penal Code 1860’, ‘the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973’ and the ‘Indian Evidence Act 1872’, by the words ‘the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023’, the ‘Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Samhita 2023’ and the ‘Bharatiya Sakshya Adiniyam 2023’, respectively.

Land Management Minister Balo Raja introduced the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation Bill in its amended form.

