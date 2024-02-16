ARUNACHAL PRADESH : With a new view to preserve indigenous culture unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh when Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang inaugurated Nilung Tungko, the fourth indigenous school dedicated to cater to the community. Located in Komsing (Pabo) in Siang district, the organization aims to preserve and disseminate Adi customs, beliefs, traditions and language At the opening ceremony, Minister Libang highlighted the vital role of Nilung Tungko in preserving ancestral knowledge for the upcoming generations.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating Adi customs and traditions into higher education, envisioning the school as a beacon for the preservation and dissemination of culture Describing Nilung Tungko as an important original heritage site, Minister Libang urged concerted efforts to support this noble initiative, stressing the importance of not only but actively protecting cultural heritage will affect everyday life.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Department of Indigenous Affairs Assistant Director Tapun Taki, Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT) member Tamuna Messar and Nilung Tungko Principal Tapor Mibang. They shared valuable insights on the school’s activities and vision involved in the. Founded in June 2023 on the banks of the River Siang in Pabo, Nilung Tungko offers a curriculum seamlessly blends multi-year teaching with formal NCERT subjects for inaugural batches that comprises of 25 children specially selected offers traditional games, handicrafts for ornamentation, folklore. It will benefit from a holistic educational experience including academic and vernacular courses.

In order expand these cultural institutions to Daporijo-Zero are reportedly underway. It reflects a concerted effort to preserve and promote indigenous heritage across the country Prominent figures including Pangin Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Faith Cultural Association president Katung Waghe and former Siang Deputy Deputy Chairman Tayi Taggu included Siang colleague PN Thungon were present. With the inauguration of Nilung Tungko, Arunachal Pradesh is taking another step towards appreciating its intangible heritage and encouraging a future where traditional wisdom also thrives along with modern education.