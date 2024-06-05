Arunachal Pradesh: Inter-State drug peddlers arrested with Heroin

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar capital police arrested two persons involved in the interstate drug peddlers and recovered 348.58gm of heroin worth Rs. 42 lakhs from their possession. The peddlers have been identified, Urgen Dorjee (23) and Tithai Pou Golmei (28). According to the capital SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh, Urgen Dorjee was arrested by the police on May 31 during a raid. The police received the information regarding the drug peddling from the sources.

Subsequently, the peddler was arrested during the raid. The police recovered 65gms of suspected heroin from his possession. A case was registered under ITA/PS/CASE NO.94/24 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act. Later, he was remanded to police custody for 4 days. Urgen Dorjee belongs from Sera village of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the interrogation, SP said that the arrestee disclosed that the drugs were supplied to him by one Tithai Pou Golmei from Imphal, Manipur. He mentioned that Golmei, a regular supplier of drugs, would arrive in Itanagar by bus with more drugs on June 2.

“Accordingly, the police laid a trap and intercepted, and apprehended Tithai Pou Golmei near the entry gate of DNGC, Itanagar. During the search, suspected heroin weighing 283.58gms was recovered from his possession,” SP said. The peddler was arrested and a case was registered under ITA/PS CASE NO. 95/24 U/S 21(b)/27A/29 NDPS Act. Tithai Pou Golmei, 28, is from Awangkhul village of Noney District, Manipur. SP said that both the accused are habitual interstate drug smugglers. And further action is on the matter.

