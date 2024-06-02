Heroin worth Rs. 9.7 crore in 112 soap cases recovered in Mizoram, three apprehended

AIZAWL: In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities Assam Rifles recovered 112 soap cases of Heroin No 4 weighing Approx 1387 grams worth Rs. 9,70,90,000 in Melbuk, Zote and Champhai-Aizawl road, Champhai District, Mizoram and apprehended three individuals on Thursday in three separate operations in a single night.

The operations were carried out by team of Assam Rifles, Police Department, Zokhawthar and Police Department, Champhai based on specific inputs and deliberate planning. During the three different operations 146 grams of Heroin No 4 was recovered from Melbuk, 22 grams of Heroin No 4 in Zote and 1219 grams of Heroin No 4 on Champhai-Aizawl road, wherein three smugglers who are residents of Kahrawt and New Champhai were nabbed during special Area Domination Patrol based on specific inputs. The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 (approx 1387 grams) is worth Rs 9,70,90,000 (rupees nine crore seventy lakhs ninety thousand). The apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar and Police Department, Champhai on 30 May 2024 for further legal proceedings, stated a press release.

