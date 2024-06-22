Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela Kicks Off Today at Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: The annual Ambubachi Mela at the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati has started on Saturday.
This Hindu festival celebrates the yearly menstruation of the goddess Maa Kamakhya. It is organized by the Assam government and the Kamakhya Temple Management Committee, who have made all the necessary preparations and security arrangements.
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that different departments have been working together to get ready for the festival. He also mentioned that no VIP passes will be given out for temple visits on June 26 and 27, when the temple reopens.
Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the temple's head priest, said that the Pravritti ritual will be held at 8:45 AM on June 22, after which the temple will be closed for three days and nights. The Nivritti ritual will happen on June 26, and the temple will reopen that morning.
All rituals and pujas will be done after the Nivritti ritual. The government and district administration are helping with security, transportation, and food. Last year, about 2.5 million devotees attended the Ambubachi Mela, and even more are expected this year.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Traffic Police have implemented extensive traffic restrictions to ensure safety and orderly movement of pilgrims. These measures are effective from 5 AM on June 22, 2024. The restrictions will last until midnight on June 25 2024.
Only vehicles with authorized passes issued by District Administration will be permitted beyond Maa Kamakhya Foot Hill. This applies specifically towards temple. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire tenders and those carrying life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders are exempt from restriction. School buses are also exempt.
Vehicles carrying devotees from Jalukbari will use service lane of Nilachal Flyover. They will drop passengers opposite Gate No. 3 of Railway HQ. They will then take U-turn under flyover.
They can then park at Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field. Devotee vehicles from Bharalumukh will drop passengers opposite Swagat Hospital (Railway Gate No 4) They will then proceed to designated parking areas.
ALSO WATCH: