Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela Kicks Off Today at Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: The annual Ambubachi Mela at the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati has started on Saturday.

This Hindu festival celebrates the yearly menstruation of the goddess Maa Kamakhya. It is organized by the Assam government and the Kamakhya Temple Management Committee, who have made all the necessary preparations and security arrangements.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that different departments have been working together to get ready for the festival. He also mentioned that no VIP passes will be given out for temple visits on June 26 and 27, when the temple reopens.