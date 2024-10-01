Arunachal Pradesh: IPR Conducts Special Cleanliness Drive to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission

Our correspondent

Itanagar: In line with the government of India’s ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, the directorate of information and public relations (IPR) on Monday conducted a special cleanliness drive to mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

IPR secretary Nyali Ete, under-secretary B Goswami, director Onyok Pertin and office staff participated in the drive to promote a clean and hygienic environment.

On the occasion, Ete administered a pledge on cleanliness to all staffers, emphasizing the importance of personal hygiene, maintaining a clean work environment, and contributing to the overall cleanliness of the community. Highlighting the significant achievements of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the past decade, he emphasized the significance of maintaining a clean and healthy workspace.

“Swachhata Hi Seva is more than just a campaign; it’s a way of life. By keeping our surroundings clean, we contribute to the overall well-being of our community,” Ete said. He said, “Our office plays a vital role in disseminating information to the public. It is essential that we set a positive example by maintaining a clean and organized environment.”

Also Read: Make ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ the first agenda, then visit abroad: CM Pema Khandu

Also Watch: