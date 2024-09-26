Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva campaign kick starts at NERIST

Itanagar: The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign kicked off at the North East Regional Institute of Science and Technology on Wednesday, with massive participation of people from all quarters.

During the event, people were seen collecting plastic pouches and water bottles at various places inside the institute campus.

These areas are crowded by schoolchildren during their wait for the bus after school and on arrival. Adjoining Kasturba Wan, which is densely planted with medicinal trees and plants, was also cleared of weeds and unintentional plastic disposals.

Many departments took up massive cleaning drives to clear the respective departments of accumulated waste and overall sanitation.

A group of students, ably guided by Dr. Piyali Das and other faculty members, cleaned the classrooms and made them sparkling before the ensuing midterm examination. A similar cleaning drive was also undertaken at the centre for management studies, under the guidance of Dr. B. Sharma.

The campaign would continue till October 2 next and would culminate with a massive plantation drive inside the campus and adjoining area.

