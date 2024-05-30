Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar capital police busted sex racket in state

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar capital police has arrested Nandram Boro, 32, in connection to the interstate sex racket. The accused is from the Darrang district in Assam.

The Capital SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the matter is still under investigation. And, any new development in the case will be informed to all in the days to come. On May 4, the capital police got information that a prostitution ring involving minor girls was active in the Chimpu area of the state capital city, Itanagar. They conducted raid at the alleged brothel-cum-residence of Techi Ania and Jamlo Tagung.

Accordingly, during the raid, the police rescued 4 and arrested 15, including traffickers, pimps and sexual assailants. Subsequently, on May 11, the Police further arrested 6 more accused, including 3 pimps and 3 sexual assailants, and rescued 1 more minor victim girl from a lodge at Zoo Road, Chimpu.

This brings the total victims rescued to 5, and total arrests to 21 in the sex trafficking case involving minor girls in the state capital. Amongst the arrested accused, 2 people are uniformed personnel, one a Deputy Superintendent of Police and another Constable. The rescued minors are in the age group of 10 and 15 years. Now, with the arrest of Namdram Boro, the total arrest made by the police in this particular case is 22. Among the 22 held, 6 are government officials.

While the arrested persons are in the police custody, the rescued minors have been shifted to a shelter home for medical and mental care. The police are investigating the case based upon the complaints lodged by the Child Welfare Commission (CWC) in the Women Police Station (WPS) under section 373IPC R/W Section-6/8/12 POCSO Act and section 3/4/5/6 of immoral trafficking Act.

