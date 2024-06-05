Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Police lauds lady constable for her achievements

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar capital police congratulated lady constable Pani Manju Joram for her outstanding accomplishments by winning gold and silver medal in the recently concluded national Muaythai championship-2024, held at Guwahati.

The Capital Police SP, Rohit Rajbir Singh said that Pani Manju Joram has consistently demonstrated excellence in her athletic pursuits. In 2023, she won the prestigious champions title at the district level Arm wrestling championship held at Leparada district. She continued her winning streak with a gold medal at the open state arm wrestling championship, 2024 held in Itanagar. He said that the exceptional performance and dedication by Joram have not only brought honor to the police force but have also inspired countless others. Currently, Joram is posted at Police Station, Niti Vihar, under the establishment of S.P. Capital Itanagar. “The entire Capital Police force extends best wishes to Pani Manju Joram for her future endeavors and career. Her dedication, resilience and success are a testament to the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh and we are honored to have her as part of our team,” he added.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: One more arrested by Itanagar Police in minor sex trafficking case (sentinelassam.com)