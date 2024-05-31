Arunachal Pradesh: One more arrested by Itanagar Police in minor sex trafficking case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar Police has arrested one more accused individual in the minor sex trafficking case. With this, the total number of arrests made in the case has risen to 22, a senior police officer said. The arrested accused has been identified as 32-year-old Nandram Boro, a resident of Borolakhat village under Sipajhar police station in Assam’s Darrang district, the state capital’s Superintendent of Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh told. “He was an assailant and was arrested two days back. He has now been sent to judicial custody,” said the SP.

It may be mentioned that the police had earlier this month busted an inter-state sex trafficking racket in the heart of the state capital by arresting 21 accused persons, including traffickers, pimps and sexual assailants. The cops also rescued five minor girls who were trafficked to Itanagar most probably via Assam’s Dhemaji district route and forced into prostitution. The rescued minors have been sent to shelter homes for rehabilitation, the SP added expressing his serious concern over this ongoing racket.

