Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju Clarifies Statement on Chakma-Hajong

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju explained that his previous statement about moving the Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam was misunderstood.

Rijiju said that his words were misinterpreted, which caused confusion, especially by some interested groups.



“My words were misunderstood. There is an effort to cause confusion during elections and damage the reputation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Besides, the Chakma and Hajong people do not receive permanent citizenship in Arunachal Pradesh. Nevertheless, I will still ask the court to allow the resettlement of the Chakma and Hajong community members to another place. I had also requested Himanta Biswa Sarma to assist us in this matter,” Rijiju said.