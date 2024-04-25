Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju Clarifies Statement on Chakma-Hajong

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju explained that his previous statement about moving the Chakma and Hajong communities from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam was misunderstood.
Rijiju said that his words were misinterpreted, which caused confusion, especially by some interested groups.
“My words were misunderstood. There is an effort to cause confusion during elections and damage the reputation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Besides, the Chakma and Hajong people do not receive permanent citizenship in Arunachal Pradesh. Nevertheless, I will still ask the court to allow the resettlement of the Chakma and Hajong community members to another place. I had also requested Himanta Biswa Sarma to assist us in this matter,” Rijiju said.
The Union Minister who is running for re-election in Arunachal Pradesh, had earlier said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had made it difficult for foreigners or refugees to get citizenship in his state.
This indicated a plan to move the Chakma and Hajong refugees elsewhere. He talked about talks with authorities in Assam and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about resettlement plans, noting opposition from local people.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied reports of talks with the central government about moving Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam.
Sarma made this statement in response to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's comments indicating discussions about relocating these refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into effect.
CM Sarma stated that there have been no discussions with Arunachal Pradesh about moving Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam.
However, the Assam CM mentioned that discussions took place with the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding granting citizenship to people from the Moran and Mottock communities who are currently residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
Assam CM Sarma clarified that the discussions were solely about granting citizenship to Moran and Mottock people residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
