Lok Sabha Elections: How to Vote if You Reside in Another City?

GUWAHATI: The Lok Sabha Elections have begun with country going to vote in seven phases. Many people find themselves away from their registered voting area. However, being far away shouldn’t stop anyone from voting.
Here’s a simple guide on how to vote if you’re living in a different city.
Check your voter registration status: First, make sure you are a registered voter. You can check online on the Election Commission of India’s official website or by contacting your local Electoral Registration Officer.
Apply for voter ID transfer: if you’ve moved to a different city but want to keep voting in your original constituency, you’ll need to request a transfer of your voter ID. This involves filling out a form to move your voter registration from one constituency to another. You can get this form online or from the nearest Electoral Registration Office.
Submit required documents: Along with the completed transfer form, you'll usually need to provide proof of your current address in the new city. Documents such as a rental agreement, utility bills, or a residential certificate from local authorities can be used as proof of residence. Make sure you have these documents ready when you apply for the transfer.
Wait for verification: After you submit the required documents, the Electoral Registration Officer will start the verification process. This might include visiting your current residence in the new city to check the information in your application.
Receive confirmation: If your verification is successful, your voter ID will be moved to the new constituency. You'll get confirmation either by mail or electronically, depending on the communication method you chose during the application.
Cast your vote: On the day of the Lok Sabha elections, go to the polling booth assigned to your new constituency. Make sure to bring your updated voter ID card or any other identification documents required by the Election Commission.
Exercise your right: Lastly, vote for the candidate you prefer. Your vote, no matter where you are, is crucial in shaping democracy and deciding the country's future.
