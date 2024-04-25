Lok Sabha Elections: How to Vote if You Reside in Another City?

Check your voter registration status: First, make sure you are a registered voter. You can check online on the Election Commission of India’s official website or by contacting your local Electoral Registration Officer.

Apply for voter ID transfer: if you’ve moved to a different city but want to keep voting in your original constituency, you’ll need to request a transfer of your voter ID. This involves filling out a form to move your voter registration from one constituency to another. You can get this form online or from the nearest Electoral Registration Office.

Submit required documents: Along with the completed transfer form, you'll usually need to provide proof of your current address in the new city. Documents such as a rental agreement, utility bills, or a residential certificate from local authorities can be used as proof of residence. Make sure you have these documents ready when you apply for the transfer.