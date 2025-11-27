Arunachal Pradesh: K.T. Parnaik calls for evolving Constitution, stronger citizen duties

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik on Wednesday called for an evolving Constitution, deeper citizen responsibility, and renewed national commitment to constitutional ideals.

Leading the state’s Constitution Day celebration at the Legislative Assembly here, the Governor underscored that the Constitution is the nation’s supreme guiding document, one that safeguards rights, defines powers, and anchors India’s democracy.

Paying tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and the founding fathers, Parnaik said their visionary leadership shaped not just a legal text but the nation’s destiny.

He said the collective reading of the Preamble during the programme powerfully reaffirmed the people’s faith in the Constitution and its democratic principles.

Citing Dr Ambedkar, he reminded the gathering that even the best constitution depends on the sincerity and integrity of those who implement it. Parnaik emphasized that while the Constitution has served the nation remarkably, it must continue to adapt to new challenges.

He called for periodic and participatory reviews involving experts, civil society, and citizens to keep it responsive to issues such as digital privacy, technology, environmental concerns, and social justice, ensuring that rights, dignity, and equality remain protected for future generations.

Stressing the theme of the celebration, “Citizen of India: From enjoying Fundamental Rights to fulfilling Fundamental Duties”, the Governor said citizens often emphasize entitlements while overlooking responsibilities.

