Parnaik urges NERIST graduates to drive ‘Viksit Bharat’ with innovation, integrity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday called upon graduating students of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) near, to become 'proud contributors to Viksit Bharat' and use their knowledge and skills to reduce disparities, uplift communities, and build inclusive technology.

Speaking at the institute's 11th convocation, he said the graduates' contributions in infrastructure, energy, digital literacy and local innovation can transform lives and bring pride to the North East Region. Emphasizing the responsibilities of the youth, Parnaik reminded them to uphold their duties to society, the state and the nation.

He urged them to reflect on the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution and to carry forward values that promote a strong, sustainable and globally respected India.

"Products of NERIST must be academically well-informed, disciplined and motivated," he said, adding that future leaders must remain physically strong, mentally awake, morally straight, calm in demeanour and intense at heart.

The governor, who also serves as President of the NERIST Society, highlighted the institute's crucial role in advancing the nation's vision for the North East.

He said NERIST must expand its academic scope by introducing programmes in sustainable development, environmental management, artificial intelligence, internet of things applications and by establishing centres of excellence in geospatial AI, remote sensing, artificial intelligence and data science.

Also Read: Tripura: BSF recovers Rs 3 crore meth haul, uproots 3 lakh ganja plants