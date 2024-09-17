Arunachal Pradesh: Labour Shed at Mebo Inaugurated by APB and OCWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB and OCWWB) chairman, Rolen Dagam, inaugurated a labour shed at Mebo, East Siang district, on Monday.

Dagam told reporters that the labour shed is being constructed in the entire districts of the state by the board for the welfare of the labour community. The shed is especially for the migrants labourers who travel to other districts for daily wages. He said that the shed is built with an estimated cost of Rs. 50 lakhs.

He also said that the board will ensure to make use of those labour sheds built in the interior locations of the district. Due to the locations of such sheds, most are not in use, and many are in worse conditions.

“I would also appeal to everyone involved in the construction of the labour shed to complete it within the time frame. And also to ensure that the shed is accessible for everyone in the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) president, Mipet Tayeng, said that the shed has four rooms, which can accommodate at least four families. Now, many of the migrant labourers who have to pay a hefty amount of rent for a house can now avail the benefit of the shed. There are lots of labourers in the East Siang district who are deprived of house facilities.

She also said that, on most of the occasions, the labour is deprived of labour cess. Labour cess is a fee paid on construction projects to support the welfare of buildings and other construction workers. And it should be provided to the labour community as they deserve it.

“Therefore, I appealed to the state government to look upon the matter concerning, especially for the labour community, and act accordingly,” she added.

Among others, the programme was attended by Mebo ADC Sibo Passing and the members of the labour board and BMS district unit.

